Amid govt’s delimitation push, Kharge asks PM to freeze LS seats for 25 years

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share with all political parties the government’s proposals for delimitation and called for a 25-year freeze on the Lok Sabha’s existing strength of 543, as well as the introduction of one-third reservation for women from the 2029 elections.

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In a letter to the PM, the Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition renewed his demand for an all-party meeting on delimitation, urging him not to rush through any proposal in Parliament without giving political parties and state governments adequate time to examine its implications.

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The Congress president’s fresh letter comes amid indications from the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs that a special session of Parliament could be convened, setting the stage for a potentially major political confrontation over the future composition of the Lok Sabha.

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Kharge said he had earlier written to the PM on July 16, seeking an all-party meeting to discuss the government’s proposed approach to delimitation.

“I am writing now to reiterate this request since the Parliamentary Affairs Minister publicly stated in a television interview last night that a special session of Parliament could well be convened,” Kharge said. He also suggested that this could explain the continued delay in the prorogation of the monsoon session.

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Kharge further said that the Congress had a clear position on the contentious issue and listed three demands: Maintain the existing strength of the Lok Sabha at 543 for another 25 years; maintain the existing state-wise strength in the Lok Sabha for another 25 years and introduce one-third reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“This is an issue that has enormous significance for the country… Please do not again try and bulldoze as you attempted on April 16 and 17,” Kharge said.

Recently, the party had questioned why the government had not prorogued the Lok Sabha even 10 days after it was adjourned sine die, raising suspicions over the delay. The Congress had asked whether the government was keeping the session technically open to muster the numbers required to push through a Constitutional Amendment Bill on delimitation.