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Home / India / Amid heated debate, govt clarifies: PM Modi didn't say opposition leaders are ‘dimagi Naxals’

Amid heated debate, govt clarifies: PM Modi didn't say opposition leaders are ‘dimagi Naxals’

Kiren Rijiju lists 3 categories of people in the newly coined ‘dimagi Naxal’ segment

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:27 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 80th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Saturday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)
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After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "dimagi Naxals" reference in the 80th Independence Day address triggered a storm with sections of the Congress Party and Cockroach Janta Party leaders hitting back, the government on Sunday morning stepped in to clarify.

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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the reference was not meant for those who profess by the Indian Constitution but only for those who harbour separatist sentiments.

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"PM Narendra Modi didn't say opposition leaders as dimagi Naxals," Rijiju said after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he was proud to be a ‘dimagi Naxal’.

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Related news: Proud to be ‘dimagi Naxal’: Congress’ P Chidambaram hits back at PM Modi

Rijiju listed three categories of people when explaining the PM's reference.

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"Only following are dimagi Naxals:

  1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution. 2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370. 3. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India," said Rijiju as the Government intervened to clarify the phrase in the wake of widespread debate it has triggered.

The PM on Saturday had said that while India had successfully eliminated armed Naxals, it must be cautious of "dimagi Naxals" who provide intellectual fodder to left-wing extremism. The PM also called upon citizens to identify and isolate ‘dimagi Naxals’ -- a phrase different from the "urban Naxals" the PM has used in the past.

Reacting to the PM's remarks, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said, “‘Dimagi Naxal’ or whatever is not going to work, Prime Minister. How could you loosely brand educated young people “naxalis” etc? Just because they question your government? Sheer arrogance! Sheer incompetence at resolving their problems! Bells are ringing. The awakening is here!”

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