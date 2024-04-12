Amid heatwave warning, PM reviews preparedness

New Delhi, April 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparedness for the ensuing heatwave conditions. He was briefed about the temperature outlook for the period from April to June, including the forecast for the upcoming hot weather, the likelihood of above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country.
Preparedness in the health sector was reviewed in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water.
Since a hotter than normal summer is expected, which coincides with the LS poll, it was felt that the advisories issued by health ministry be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely. The PM said all arms of the government at all levels needed to work in synergy.
