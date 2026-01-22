DT
Home / India / Amid I-PAC raid controversy, ED director reaches Kolkata for three-day visit

Amid I-PAC raid controversy, ED director reaches Kolkata for three-day visit

During his visit, the director will review the situation arising out of the January 8 search operations at premises linked to I-PAC, and hold discussions with investigators, the official said

PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 10:01 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Representational photo
ED Director Rahul Navin arrived in Kolkata on Thursday evening for a three-day official visit, primarily to hold review meetings with officers of the central probe agency, amid the ongoing controversy and legal battle over searches conducted at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its head.

Navin was accompanied by a few legal advisers, an agency official said.

“The director is here. He will hold a series of meetings with senior officers during his stay,” the official said.

Navin’s visit assumes significance ahead of the February 3 hearing in the Supreme Court.

During his visit, the director will review the situation arising out of the January 8 search operations at premises linked to I-PAC, and hold discussions with investigators, the official added.

On Friday, Navin is likely to hold a meeting at ED’s office in CGO Complex in Salt Lake and interact with officers who were part of the search team.

On January 8, the central probe agency conducted searches in connection with an old coal scam case at the Loudon Street residence of I-PAC head Pratik Jain and at the firm’s office in Salt Lake.

During the searches, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited both locations and later alleged that ED action was politically motivated.

Apart from providing political consultancy to the Trinamool Congress, I-PAC also manages the party’s IT and media operations.

Complaints were filed by both sides, and the matter subsequently moved from the Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court.

Navin is scheduled to return to Delhi on Saturday.

