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Home / India / Amid INDIA bloc protests, Shah puts off Manipur visit

Amid INDIA bloc protests, Shah puts off Manipur visit

CM says Home Minister will likely visit the state later in October

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo
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Amid ongoing protests by the Opposition INDIA bloc over alleged vote theft and against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Manipur, originally scheduled for Wednesday, is now likely to take place later this month.

Shah, meanwhile, attended a political function in Gurugram on Wednesday.

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Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh told reporters in Imphal on Tuesday that Shah was likely to visit the state later in October, though the exact dates are yet to be finalised.

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On August 26, the Chief Minister posted on X that he had invited Shah to visit the state and that the Home Minister had agreed to visit Manipur in the first week of October to lay the foundation stone of the new Senapati Medical College and review other development projects.

A visit to the Naga-dominated Senapati district would come at a time when Nagas have increasingly become drawn into the ethnic conflict between the Kukis and Meiteis.

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In the past four months, several Nagas have been killed in clashes in a fresh spate of violence in the state. Manipur witnessed 14 deaths in September alone.

Since Khemchand Singh took over as the Chief Minister in February, following a year of President's rule, incidents involving Nagas have added a new dimension to the conflict.

Shah’s proposed visit will be his third to the state ever since ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023. It also comes at a time when the Centre is yet to renew the annual Suspension of Operations agreement with militant organisations, despite the pact expiring in September.

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