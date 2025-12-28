DT
PT
Home / India / Amid IndiGo row, DGCA transfers senior official

Amid IndiGo row, DGCA transfers senior official

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:13 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
The aviation safety regulator has divested Ravinder Jamwal of the additional charge of Flight Standards Directorate (FSD), according to an DGCA order. The immediate reason for his abrupt transfer/posting to ANS and Airspace section was not known.

A query sent to the DGCA seeking his comment did not yield a response. Sources said at the DGCA, Jamwal was in-charge of the controversial FDTL norms and FDTL schemes of the airlines.

Jamwal has been posted as Director of Operations at the DGCA and as part of this, was holding the charge of Air Navigation Services and Airspace Sections, besides the additional charge of the FSD wing.

“Ravinder Singh Jamwal, Director of Operations, holding additional charge of Flight Standards Directorate along with existing charge of Airspace and Air Navigation Services Standards, has been posted to Airspace and ANS at the headquarters until further orders,” the DGCA said in its December 23 order.

Jamwal has been replaced with Ashish Dubey, as per the orders. The transfer came days before the four-member panel that probed the massive flight disruptions at IndiGo earlier this week submitted its report to the aviation regulator.

The inquiry committee, headed by DGCA Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, that submitted its report on December 26, was constituted on December 5 to conduct a comprehensive review of the circumstances that led to flight disruptions.

Jamwal was in-charge of the FDTL norms and schemes. Also, when the DGCA appointed some of its senior officials to carry out on-site inspections across 11 domestic airports to assess various aspects of IndiGo operations, the officials were directed to submit their reports to Jamwal.

