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Home / India / Amid Opposition offensive, BJP-NDA wins four of six bypolls, two in Bengal

Amid Opposition offensive, BJP-NDA wins four of six bypolls, two in Bengal

TVK takes both seats in Tamil Nadu

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's victory in the Nagaon byelections on Friday. PTI
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Amid a growing Opposition-led anti-Election Commission offensive, nominees of the ruling BJP and NDA on Friday emerged victorious in four of the six bypolls across West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

BJP candidates won both Assembly byelections in West Bengal, securing the politically significant Nandigram as well as the Muslim-majority Rejinagar seats.

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In Assam, BJP's Devasish Sharma defeated his nearest rival AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal by 1.42 lakh votes in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.

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The ruling AINRC, an NDA partner in Puducherry, bagged the Thattanchavady seat in the Assembly bypoll for which votes were counted today.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's ruling TVK continued its winning spree by taking the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies. The byelection was held five months after Vijay rose to power trumping the ruling DMK in the state.

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The BJP wins in West Bengal, barely months after trouncing the TMC and scripting history, were in sharper focus today.

BJP's Shankharavh Sarkar defeated Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP)'s Golam Nabi Azad by 75,816 votes in Rejinagar, a Muslim-majority area in Murshidabad.

A saffron win in a 70 per cent Muslim voter segment signalled the scope of the BJP's electoral reach beyond conventional bastions.

The Nandigram win was a personal booster for CM Suvendu Adhikari who had vacated the seat having also won Bhabanipur. That was why a byelection was necessitated here.

Adhikari was quick to say today that the "minority had found a friend" in the BJP which, he claimed, secured "around 60 per cent of the Muslim votes in Rejinagar and 80 per cent in Nandigram".

In Uttar Pradesh, too, all eight BJP Rajya Sabha nominees were elected unopposed.

Coming as these did in the thick of the Cockroach Janta Party and Congress-led Opposition calls for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the wins came as a major morale booster to the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the wins as a mandate for good governance, with BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani saying, "This is the victory of democracy over mobocracy."

"Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings! The Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connection with the good governance agenda of the BJP-NDA. I congratulate the victorious BJP candidates and also applaud the hard work of our party 'karyakartas' (workers)," the PM said on X while also hailing the BJP ally AINRC for the Thattanchavady win in Puducherry.

The PM said the mandate would give the government added strength as it worked to fulfil people's aspirations.

Home Minister Amit Shah described the victories as a decisive rejection of the Opposition INDI Alliance.

"Despite the lies, confusion, and malicious propaganda of Rahul Gandhi and the INDI Alliance, the BJP is winning one election after another under PM Modi's leadership," said Shah.

He said the victories of NDA in the byelections of West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, as well as the recent municipal elections in Rajasthan and Tripura, indicated that the people had completely rejected the INDI Alliance and expressed unwavering faith in the BJP.

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