Amid ruckus, Lok Sabha clears Bankers’ Book Evidence Bill without debate

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The Bankers’ Book Evidence Bill aims to replace the Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 1891 with a modern law suited to today’s banking system. The existing law allows certified copies of bank records to be used as evidence in courts without producing the original documents. A key feature of the Bill is that electronic and digital bank records will be recognised as valid legal evidence in courts and other legal proceedings, just like physical bank records.

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Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju attacked the Opposition benches of disrupting the House and accused them of politicising the alleged Ram Temple donations scam.

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"People have gotten the message from the opposition's continuous disruptions that they don't want the House to function. The Finance Minister brought an important bill, and it was passed without discussion. This has happened because of the opposition," Rijiju said. The House again was adjourned for the day.

The Opposition held protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar, targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against students at Jantar Mantar on July 20, claims of irregularities in Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation and other issues.

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With banners wrtten "Amit Shah Jawab Do" and placards, senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok sabha Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Dimple Yadav, Sanjay Raut and MPs from INDIA bloc parties participated in the protest. They accused the Centre of evading parliamentary scrutiny and refusing to answer questions on matters of public concern.

Talking to the media, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose questioned the government's commitment to parliamentary accountability, alleging that both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister were avoiding Parliament instead of addressing pressing issues.

"The Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister are refusing to come to Parliament. Is this a parliamentary democracy?" Ghose asked. She further alleged that the government was unwilling to accept responsibility for the events of July 20, including the reported use of pellet guns against protesters.

RSP MP NK Premachandran said the government, not the students, owed an apology to the nation over the handling of recent protests. He alleged that the administration's response to the agitation was marked by excessive force and called on the Prime Minister to take responsibility.

"It is the Prime Minister who should apologize to the student community for the brutal lathi-charge and the manner in which the students' agitation was handled by the government," Premachandran said. He also linked the protests to alleged administrative failures, including the NEET paper leak and purported irregularities in CBSE examinations, arguing that these reflected serious lapses on the part of the government.