Amid SIR row, Raghav Chadha nominated to Rajya Sabha General Purposes Committee

Amid an ongoing controversy over the voter registration status of BJP MP Raghav Chadha, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated him to a key parliamentary panel that he himself chairs.

Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha’s General Purposes Committee alongside Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders, including M Thambidurai of AIADMK, Mukul Wasnik and Ranjeet Ranjan of the Congress, Tiruchi Siva of DMK and K Laxman of BJP.

Advertisement

General Purposes Committee has a key advisory role and deals with matters that do not fall within the remit of any other committee.

Advertisement

The panel is chaired by the Rajya Sabha Chairman and includes the Deputy Chairman, panel of vice-chairpersons, chairpersons of all departmental standing committees, and leaders of recognised parties and groups in the House.

The committee serves as a key consultative forum representing the leadership of the entire House.

Advertisement

In a separate development, Chadha was also selected to represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 4 to 6.

“I am grateful to the Vice President of India for nominating me to this delegation,” Chadha said.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Geneva, IPU is the world’s oldest and largest organisation of national parliaments, bringing together 180 member parliaments and 15 associate members.

This year’s conference will be held under the theme, “Reclaiming human rights, justice and dignity for all in turbulent times”.

“Over three days, young legislators from across the world will debate youth rights in conflict, digital rights and online safety, climate resilience and justice, and economic opportunities for young people. India is the world’s largest democracy and home to one of the world’s youngest populations. On all these issues, our Parliament has much to offer and much to learn,” Chadha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just concluded his visit to Uzbekistan.