DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Amid SIR row, Raghav Chadha nominated to Rajya Sabha General Purposes Committee

Amid SIR row, Raghav Chadha nominated to Rajya Sabha General Purposes Committee

Chadha was also selected to represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 4 to 6

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:01 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP MP Raghav Chadha. Photo: PTI file
Advertisement

Amid an ongoing controversy over the voter registration status of BJP MP Raghav Chadha, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated him to a key parliamentary panel that he himself chairs.

Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha’s General Purposes Committee alongside Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders, including M Thambidurai of AIADMK, Mukul Wasnik and Ranjeet Ranjan of the Congress, Tiruchi Siva of DMK and K Laxman of BJP.

Advertisement

General Purposes Committee has a key advisory role and deals with matters that do not fall within the remit of any other committee.

Advertisement

The panel is chaired by the Rajya Sabha Chairman and includes the Deputy Chairman, panel of vice-chairpersons, chairpersons of all departmental standing committees, and leaders of recognised parties and groups in the House.

The committee serves as a key consultative forum representing the leadership of the entire House.

Advertisement

In a separate development, Chadha was also selected to represent the Indian Parliament at the 12th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 4 to 6.

“I am grateful to the Vice President of India for nominating me to this delegation,” Chadha said.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Geneva, IPU is the world’s oldest and largest organisation of national parliaments, bringing together 180 member parliaments and 15 associate members.

This year’s conference will be held under the theme, “Reclaiming human rights, justice and dignity for all in turbulent times”.

“Over three days, young legislators from across the world will debate youth rights in conflict, digital rights and online safety, climate resilience and justice, and economic opportunities for young people. India is the world’s largest democracy and home to one of the world’s youngest populations. On all these issues, our Parliament has much to offer and much to learn,” Chadha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just concluded his visit to Uzbekistan.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts