Amid SIR row, RK Singh calls for re-election in affected states

He further wrote that "Under Section 100 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, if votes have been improperly rejected, the election is to be declared void. In the elections to these states, 2.87 crore voters were not allowed to vote and lakhs of people whose appeals were still pending were ignored".

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Singh further said, "The most reprehensible thing is that the honorable Supreme Court – which is supposed to protect the fundamental rights of people -- allowed the most fundamental of fundamental rights in a democracy, the right to vote, to be trampled upon, saying 'how does it matter'."

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Earlier this week, Singh, in an open letter to the CEC on September 29, accused him of removing names of all the voters who had been listed by the EROs after 2003, without any basis, inquiry and without any show-cause notice to the registered voters, calling it blatantly illegal.