DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Amid SIR row, RK Singh calls for re-election in affected states

Amid SIR row, RK Singh calls for re-election in affected states

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Supreme Court had on May 27 upheld the constitutional validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission. Representative image: ANI
Advertisement
Former Union Minister and former BJP MP RK Singh on Friday again attacked Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for ordering restoring names of young and first time voters, who were deleted during the special intensive revision (SIR), saying that the only solution is by holding elections again in those states where they held after the purification exercise was conducted.In a long post on X, he wrote, "Gyanesh has now, out of fear, taken a decision to launch a campaign to restore to the electoral rolls the 13 crore 30 lakh people whom he had excluded from the voter lists through various stratagems during the SIR (Special Intensive Revision). Kumar may note however that he will not escape punishment for the massive disenfranchisement of the 13 crore 30 lac people. In Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where elections were held after SIR, crores of people were deprived of their right to vote. How can this be redressed? There is only one solution: elections should be conducted again in these states on the basis of the electoral rolls that was in place before the SIR."

He further wrote that "Under Section 100 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, if votes have been improperly rejected, the election is to be declared void. In the elections to these states, 2.87 crore voters were not allowed to vote and lakhs of people whose appeals were still pending were ignored".

Advertisement

Singh further said, "The most reprehensible thing is that the honorable Supreme Court – which is supposed to protect the fundamental rights of people -- allowed the most fundamental of fundamental rights in a democracy, the right to vote, to be trampled upon, saying 'how does it matter'."

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Singh, in an open letter to the CEC on September 29, accused him of removing names of all the voters who had been listed by the EROs after 2003, without any basis, inquiry and without any show-cause notice to the registered voters, calling it blatantly illegal.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts