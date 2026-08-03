Amid slipping passport ranking, govt says efforts on to expand travel access

Amid renewed focus on India’s position in global passport mobility rankings, the government has said that it was pursuing sustained diplomatic efforts to expand travel access for Indian citizens. It claimed that 140 countries offer easier travel to Indian citizens.

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According to the MEA, Indian passport holders currently have access to visa-free entry in 27 countries, visa-on-arrival facilities in 47 countries and e-Visa facilities in 66 countries.

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At the same time, the government also questioned the methodology used by private organisations to rank passports.

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The response comes days after recent global passport indices highlighted fluctuations in India’s ranking, with the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index placing the Indian passport at the 81st position, compared with the 75th spot earlier this year.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) pointed out that there was no universally accepted global system for ranking passports and that such indices were based on parameters independently decided by private institutions.

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It stressed that India was engaged with foreign governments through bilateral mechanisms, including consular dialogues and official-level engagements, to improve ease of travel, address visa-related issues and expand mobility arrangements for Indian citizens.

However, it added that visa policies remain sovereign decisions of individual countries and depend on several factors, including bilateral relations and reciprocity.

The details were shared in response to questions in the Lok Sabha on India’s position in global passport rankings, factors influencing passport mobility and steps being taken to enhance travel facilitation.

The government also said that India had upgraded the security features of its electronic passports in line with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to strengthen security and international acceptance.

While the MEA does not consider private passport indices as a definitive benchmark, the debate has brought renewed attention to the broader challenge of improving global mobility for Indian travellers as India’s economic and diplomatic engagement expands worldwide.