Amid talk of split in Sena (UBT), Sanjay Raut alleges bribery bid

Amid talks of a possible split in Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, party leader Sanjay Raut has alleged attempts by the BJP to bribe the MPs. In an X post on Tuesday night, Raut alleged that Rs 15 crore each was being offered to MPs to break away from the party.

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Of nine Sena (UBT) MPs, five recently didn’t attend a meeting called by Uddhav in Mumbai. Reports suggest these five MPs are headed towards Delhi now.

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The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC has already faced a split, with 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha MPs writing to Speaker Om Birla, seeking recognition as a separate bloc backing the BJP-led NDA.

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Meanwhile, the government has said the moment it gets a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, it will pilot and pass the pending Constitution 131st Amendment Bill, which a joint Opposition defeated recently in a special session. The NDA is short of a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha but is inching close to it in the Rajya Sabha.