Amid tariff tensions, head of US lobbying firm hired by India meets Donald Trump         

Jason Miller heads SHW Partners LLC that was hired by the Indian embassy in April reportedly for USD 1.8 million for a year
PTI
Washington, Updated At : 06:47 PM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Donald Trump. Reuters file
Political lobbyist Jason Miller, whose lobbying was hired by India, met US President Donald Trump and a few officials of his administration, against the backdrop of tensions in ties between the two countries over Washington's policy on trade and tariffs.

Miller heads SHW Partners LLC that was hired by the Indian embassy in April reportedly for USD 1.8 million for a year.

Miller did not mention the purpose of his meeting with Trump and other officials, but posted several photos including one with Trump on social media.

"Fantastic week in Washington with so many friends being in town, topped off of course by having the opportunity to stop in and see our President in-action! Keep up the great work, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!," he posted.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a major downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

However, there were signs of efforts to check the downturn with President Trump on Friday describing India-US relationship as "special" and that he will always be "friends" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great prime minister, he's great. I'll always be friends but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment," Trump said in a news conference.

"But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also reciprocated the US President's remarks.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," Modi said.

"India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he noted on X.

