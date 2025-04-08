DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Amid Trump's tariff war, Beijing calls for India-China cooperation to overcome difficulties

Amid Trump's tariff war, Beijing calls for India-China cooperation to overcome difficulties

Chinese spokesperson in Delhi Yu Jing says the India-China economic and trade relationship is based on mutual benefit
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:58 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Amid US President Donald Trump's tariff war, Beijing on Tuesday said both India and China should stand together to overcome the difficulties.

Chinese spokesperson in Delhi Yu Jing said the India-China economic and trade relationship is based on mutual benefit. "Facing the US abuse of tariffs, which deprives countries, especially Global South countries, of their right to development, the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties," the Chinese spokesperson said.

She said China's economy is underpinned by a system that ensures steady growth, and produces positive spillovers. "Chinese manufacturing is built on a complete and continually upgrading industrial system, sustained investment in R&D, and a strong focus on innovation," she said.

Advertisement

China is a firm defender of economic globalisation and multilateralism, which has injected strong impetus into the world economy, contributing to around 30 per cent of global growth annually on average, she said.

"We will continue to work with the rest of the world to safeguard the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organisation at its core," the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper