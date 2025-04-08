Amid US President Donald Trump's tariff war, Beijing on Tuesday said both India and China should stand together to overcome the difficulties.

Chinese spokesperson in Delhi Yu Jing said the India-China economic and trade relationship is based on mutual benefit. "Facing the US abuse of tariffs, which deprives countries, especially Global South countries, of their right to development, the two largest developing countries should stand together to overcome the difficulties," the Chinese spokesperson said.

She said China's economy is underpinned by a system that ensures steady growth, and produces positive spillovers. "Chinese manufacturing is built on a complete and continually upgrading industrial system, sustained investment in R&D, and a strong focus on innovation," she said.

China is a firm defender of economic globalisation and multilateralism, which has injected strong impetus into the world economy, contributing to around 30 per cent of global growth annually on average, she said.

"We will continue to work with the rest of the world to safeguard the multilateral trade system with the World Trade Organisation at its core," the spokesperson added.