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Home / India / Amit Shah announces NIA-style special investigation unit for West Bengal

Amit Shah announces NIA-style special investigation unit for West Bengal

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Image credit/PTI file
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Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday emphasised on taking necessary steps to establish an anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), anti-terror squad (ATS) and a special investigation agency (SIA) —modelled after the NIA— in West Bengal to strengthen the state's internal security.

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Charing a meeting to review the situation of law and order in the state, where the BJP came to power for the first time in May after defeating the Trinamool Congress, Shah further directed the NIA to conduct a thorough review of all terrorism and UAPA-related cases concerning the state.

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Directives were also issued to remove illegal encroachments on government land in the state's border areas.

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The Union Home Minister also assured adequate budgetary support for modernisation of the state police and improvement of service delivery systems.

It was decided that one-third of the security camps established in areas formerly affected by Left-Wing Extremism will be converted into public service centres to ensure the availability of government services.

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Capacity building in the field of cybersecurity should be strengthened, Shah underlined, directing that regular NCORD meetings should be held, and a comprehensive flood management plan should be prepared for Kolkata.

The Home Minister also underlined the need to conduct women outreach programmes for prioritising the security of women in rural areas.

Officials were directed to establish regular dialogue with rural women and strive to raise awareness and empower them, official sources said.

Shah also said that the state government could directly contact the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) should any need arise in this regard.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, the Chief Secretary, and senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the West Bengal government.

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