Amit Shah announces Punjab visit, to meet kin of Jhota, Gulzar Singh, Bikramjit Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced his visit to election-bound Punjab saying he will meet the families of those who “paid with their lives for speaking against the growing problem of drug trade in Punjab”.

Shah will be in Punjab on October 20, and will visit Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur to meet the families of Parvinder Singh Jhota, Gulzar Singh and Bikramjit Singh who lost their lives after speaking up against free availability of synthetic drugs in the border state.

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"The Aam Aadmi Party government has left no stone unturned in pushing Punjab into the quagmire of drugs, as a result of which countless families have had to lose their children. I will meet the families of those individuals who, under the patronage of the 'AAP' government, have recently had to sacrifice their lives for raising their voices against the smugglers peddling white powder, on Tuesday (October 20) in Mansa, Sangrur, and Gurdaspur. The grief of what these families have lost cannot be expressed in words," Shah said on X.

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He said the attempts to suppress the voices rising against this black trade of drugs will never succeed, and the people of Punjab will give a befitting reply to this.

"The Government of India will put the drug smugglers behind bars and will ensure the entire country, including Punjab, is freed from this black trade of drugs," Shah promised.