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Home / India / Amit Shah calls Harsimrat Kaur, assures her fair probe into attack on Sukhbir Badal at Nanded gurdwara

Amit Shah calls Harsimrat Kaur, assures her fair probe into attack on Sukhbir Badal at Nanded gurdwara

Harsimrat thanks Shah in first personal engagement since Akali Dal parted ways with NDA in September 2020

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:39 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Shiromani Akali Dal Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
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Shiromani Akali Dal Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for personally calling her to enquire about the health of her husband, Sukhbir Singh Badal, following the attack on him inside a gurdwara in Maharashtra.

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Harsimrat said the Home Minister assured her that a fair probe would be conducted into the incident.

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“I sincerely thank Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji for reaching out to me to inquire about Sukhbir Singh Badal ji’s health following the attack on him inside a Guru Ghar in Maharashtra.

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“I am grateful for your personal concern and for your words of reassurance during this difficult time,” she said in a post on X.

She also thanked Shah for his commitment to ensuring an effective probe into the “painful incident which is a grave violation of the fundamental tenets of the great Sikh religion.”

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Significantly, this marks the first personal engagement between Shah and Harsimrat since the Shiromani Akali Dal parted ways with the NDA in September 2020 over the farm laws. The two had not been on talking terms for several years.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called Harsimrat to enquire about Sukhbir’s health.

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