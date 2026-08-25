Amit Shah directs agencies to detect, deport illegal immigrants, counter Pakistan proxy warfare

Home Minister Amit Shah has directed all agencies to take strict measures against infiltration and detect as well as deport illegal immigrants.

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Addressing top security and police personnel on the first day of the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) conference here on Monday, Shah said the focus should be on detection and deportation of illegal migrants, countering proxy warfare by Pakistan and framing a policy framework to combat cybercrime.

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For effective tackling of terrorism and radicalisation, the Home Minister emphasised training for implementation of the Centre's PRAHAAR scheme, expediting trials by bringing back fugitives and using provisions for trial in absentia, and undertaking a comprehensive and integrated approach while investigating UAPA cases.

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PRAHAAR is India's first comprehensive National Counter Terrorism Policy & Strategy, unveiled on February 23, 2026. It provides a national counter-terrorism framework for prevention of and response to terrorist activities and radicalisation.

On the first day of the conference, discussions focused on critical aspects of national security, including responses to counter-terrorism challenges, fusion, analysis and operationalisation of intelligence through the Multi Agency Centre (MAC), and a vision document on narcotics control, apart from detection and deportation of illegal immigrants and combating proxy warfare by Pakistan.

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Shah further directed that an AI-based analysis of information available on MAC platforms should be done to create SOPs to counter various national security challenges.

The second day of the conference on Tuesday will focus on the threat landscape from sub-aerial systems and formulating countermeasures, securing the blue economy, information warfare and its implications for national security, and the need for a bio-security framework.

The conference, being held in hybrid format, was attended by over 850 participants from across the country.

The Union Home Secretary, Deputy NSAs, heads of CAPFs/CPOs are attending the conference.

DGPs of states, young police officers working at the cutting-edge level and domain experts from specialised fields joined the conference through virtual mode.