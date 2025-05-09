DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Amit Shah directs BSF, CISF to heighten vigilance amid Pakistan drone, missile attacks

Amit Shah directs BSF, CISF to heighten vigilance amid Pakistan drone, missile attacks

On Thursday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chiefs of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), directing them to maintain heightened vigilance along the Western Frontier and ensure alertness at airports nationwide
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:51 AM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI file
Advertisement

On Thursday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chiefs of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), directing them to maintain heightened vigilance along the Western Frontier and ensure alertness at airports nationwide. The discussions took place amid escalated drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in retaliation to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM).

Shah emphasised the need for enhanced security and vigilance along the border in his conversation with BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary, following Pakistan’s missile and drone attacks in various sectors of Jammu and Jaisalmer on the evening of May 8. Indian forces had launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of May 7, targeting terrorist bases.

During his interaction with CISF chief RS Bhatti, Shah directed him to ensure a high level of alertness at airports. Shah and Chaudhary also discussed measures to strengthen security and surveillance along the Pakistan border.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper