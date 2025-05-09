Amit Shah directs BSF, CISF to heighten vigilance amid Pakistan drone, missile attacks

On Thursday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the chiefs of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), directing them to maintain heightened vigilance along the Western Frontier and ensure alertness at airports nationwide. The discussions took place amid escalated drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in retaliation to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM).

Shah emphasised the need for enhanced security and vigilance along the border in his conversation with BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary, following Pakistan’s missile and drone attacks in various sectors of Jammu and Jaisalmer on the evening of May 8. Indian forces had launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of May 7, targeting terrorist bases.

During his interaction with CISF chief RS Bhatti, Shah directed him to ensure a high level of alertness at airports. Shah and Chaudhary also discussed measures to strengthen security and surveillance along the Pakistan border.