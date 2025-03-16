DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram child singing sensation Esther Hnamte

Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram child singing sensation Esther Hnamte

Seven-year-old Hnamte gained widespread recognition when her video of singing AR Rahman’s “Vande Mataram,” shared by former chief minister Zoramthanga and later by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2020, went viral
article_Author
PTI
Aizawl, Updated At : 04:56 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
“Love for Bharat unites us all," Shah wrote in a post on X. X/@AmitShah
Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Mizoram’s child singing sensation Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, popularly known as Esther Hnamte, and gifted a guitar to the seven-year-old prodigy who enthralled the audience with the rendition of “Vande Mataram”.

Shah attended a function marking the relocation of the Assam rifles’ base from Aizawl to a designated camp at Zokhawsang on the eastern outskirts of the state capital, in which Hnamte sang “Vande Mataram,” composed by AR Rahman, on Saturday.

“Love for Bharat unites us all. Deeply moved to listen to Mizoram’s wonder kid Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte, singing Vande Mataram in Aizawl. The seven-year-old’s love for Bharat Mata poured out into her song, making listening to her a mesmerising experience. Gifted her a guitar and blessed her for a brilliant future ahead,” Shah wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

Shah invited Hnamte at Raj Bhavan and gifted her the musical instrument.

Advertisement

Hnamte’s parents expressed happiness and thanked the Union Home Minister for the gift.

“We were about to move to Tlabung in the state’s southern part after the function on Saturday. The Home Minister invited us to the Raj Bhavan. We are very happy and delighted for the gift, which is her most needed instrument,” Hnamte’s mother, R Lalawmpuii, said.

Born on June 9, 2016, Hnamte, who hails from south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, began singing at the age of three years in churches and elsewhere.

She gained widespread recognition when her video of singing AR Rahman’s “Vande Mataram,” shared by former chief minister Zoramthanga and later by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2020, went viral.

In August 2021, Hnamte released a music video of the national anthem on YouTube featuring personnel of the Assam Rifles, which sponsored the video.

The video received 3 million views within a week, which has now risen to 47 million.

In December 2024, Hnamte sang “Vande Mataram” at the inaugural function of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in the presence of Modi, who previously praised the child prodigy for her mesmerising performance.

Hnamte gifted the PM a Northeast mascot doll, ‘Poorvi’, on the occasion.

The youngest of three siblings, Hnamte has won awards, including special appreciation from former state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, and the Young Achievers Award, presented by Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited.

She has also been honoured by the country’s largest dairy firm in an advertisement as the Amul Girl in 2021.

A documentary of her life, “A Star is Born,” won the Best Documentary Award (Silver) at the Northeast Film Festival in 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper