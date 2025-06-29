DT
Home / India / Amit Shah inaugurates turmeric board headquarters in Telangana's Nizamabad

Amit Shah inaugurates turmeric board headquarters in Telangana's Nizamabad

The establishment of the board has been a major demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad and it was also a key election issue
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 03:20 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Nizamabad, Telangana, on Sunday. Video grab: X/@AmitShah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the national headquarters of the turmeric board in Nizamabad in Telangana on Sunday. Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union MoDS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MP K Laxman, BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad D Arvind and several other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy and other leaders received Amit Shah when he arrived at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport.

Taking to X, BJP's Telangana unit said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier announced the establishment of the turmeric board, has now fulfilled the dream of farmers as per the word given to them.

PM Modi has allocated Rs 200 crore to improve the quality of turmeric crop, carry out research and to improve farmers' income, it said.

The establishment of the Turmeric Board has been a major demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad and it was also a key election issue. BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad D Arvind, who had promised to set up the turmeric board, had defeated BRS MLC and then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected in 2024.

