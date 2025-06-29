Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the national headquarters of the turmeric board in Nizamabad in Telangana on Sunday. Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union MoDS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP MP K Laxman, BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad D Arvind and several other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kishan Reddy and other leaders received Amit Shah when he arrived at Hyderabad's Begumpet airport.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the National Turmeric Board Headquarters in Nizamabad, Telangana. తెలంగాణలోని నిజామాబాద్‌లో జాతీయ పసుపు బోర్డు ప్రధాన కార్యాలయం ప్రారంభోత్సవ కార్యక్రమంలో మాట్లాడుతున్నాను. https://t.co/UL0q8G8Qwa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 29, 2025

Advertisement

Taking to X, BJP's Telangana unit said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier announced the establishment of the turmeric board, has now fulfilled the dream of farmers as per the word given to them.

PM Modi has allocated Rs 200 crore to improve the quality of turmeric crop, carry out research and to improve farmers' income, it said.

Advertisement

The establishment of the Turmeric Board has been a major demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad and it was also a key election issue. BJP Lok Sabha member from Nizamabad D Arvind, who had promised to set up the turmeric board, had defeated BRS MLC and then Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was re-elected in 2024.