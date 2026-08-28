Amit Shah invokes Gandhi to criticise religious conversion

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"There can be no greater sin than the mindset that says, ‘If I speak in my own language, I will become small,’” Shah further said, adding that language connects with the values of the country, its history and roots.

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Further quoting Gandhi, the Home Minister said that the Father of the Nation spoke not of ‘Navnirman’, but of ‘Punar-nirman’. "Guided by this spirit, the Modi government is taking the country forward by making culture, prosperity, security, self-reliance, and ethics in leadership the foundation of its progress," he added.

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"Gandhi believed that freedom would remain incomplete until our language, culture and labour became national. Swaraj cannot be achieved without one's own language," Shah pointed out while quoting Gandhi.

Appealing to the youth, Shah emphasised, "Set goals not merely for yourself, but for the nation, society and the poor. No matter how many difficulties arise, you will never become disheartened."