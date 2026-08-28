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Home / India / Amit Shah invokes Gandhi to criticise religious conversion

Amit Shah invokes Gandhi to criticise religious conversion

Says Mahatma Gandhi described it as sin, urged people to live as per Swadharma

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:42 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo
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Mahatma Gandhi had described religious conversion as a sin and inspired every individual to live according to their ‘Swadharma’, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday while addressing the 72nd convocation ceremony of Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad.
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"There can be no greater sin than the mindset that says, ‘If I speak in my own language, I will become small,’” Shah further said, adding that language connects with the values of the country, its history and roots.

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Further quoting Gandhi, the Home Minister said that the Father of the Nation spoke not of ‘Navnirman’, but of ‘Punar-nirman’. "Guided by this spirit, the Modi government is taking the country forward by making culture, prosperity, security, self-reliance, and ethics in leadership the foundation of its progress," he added.

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"Gandhi believed that freedom would remain incomplete until our language, culture and labour became national. Swaraj cannot be achieved without one's own language," Shah pointed out while quoting Gandhi.

Appealing to the youth, Shah emphasised, "Set goals not merely for yourself, but for the nation, society and the poor. No matter how many difficulties arise, you will never become disheartened."

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