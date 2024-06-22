 Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme FTI-TTP is similar to the Global Entry Program offered by the United States

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on June 22, 2024. Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla is also seen. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 22

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a special programme under which the immigration process for pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders will be fast-tracked.

The Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) is a “visionary initiative” of the government, thoughtfully designed for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders, Shah said.

The FTI-TTP is similar to the Global Entry Program offered by the United States that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers upon arrival at select US airports, officials said.

The Home Minister said the initiative will provide more facilities for the Indian nationals and OCI passengers coming from other countries.

The launch of the programme is one of the key agendas set for “Viksit Bharat by 2047” and reflects the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to enhance travel convenience and efficiency for everyone, he added.

Shah said the facility will be available free of cost for all passengers.

The FTI-TTP will be launched at 21 major airports in the country.

In the first phase, along with the Delhi airport, it will be launched at seven major airports—Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Ahmedabad.

It is designed for faster, smoother and safer immigration clearance for international travellers.

The eligible passengers will be allowed to utilise e-gates and bypass regular immigration queues for a seamless journey.

They will need to apply online and submit their biometrics (fingerprint and facial image), along with other required information as specified in the application form.

The FTI registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first.

A traveller can avail the facility by applying through the government website—www.ftittp.mha.gov.in—and providing the required details, which will be verified by the Bureau of Immigration.

The approved applications would receive a message to schedule an appointment for providing their biometric details.

The applicants may provide their biometrics at the designated international airports in India or at the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), according to the prior appointment schedule.

Biometrics is compulsory for the completion of the application processing.

The applicants may ensure a minimum passport validity of six months while applying for the FTI-TTP.

The membership of the programmer will be co-terminus with the passport validity.

The programme will run on e-gates or automated border gates, which will minimise human intervention in the immigration-clearance process, according to an official statement.

The programme will be implemented in two phases.

In the first phase, Indian citizens and OCI cardholders will be covered and in the second phase, foreign travellers will be covered.

The objective of the programme is to make international travel easy and secured by developing world-class immigration facilities through an accelerated immigration pathway for international travellers screened through automated gates (e-gates).

The FTI-TTP will be implemented through an online portal and the Bureau of Immigration will be the nodal agency for the fast-track immigration of various categories of travellers under the programme.

After the necessary verification, a White List of “Trusted Travellers” will be generated and fed for implementation through the e-gates. The biometrics of a “Trusted Traveller” passing through the e-gates will be captured at the FRRO office or at the time of passage of the registered traveller through the airport.

Under the process, as soon as a “registered passenger” reaches an e-gate, he will scan his boarding pass issued by the airlines to get his flight details.

The passport will also be scanned and the biometrics of the passenger authenticated at the e-gate.

Once the genuine identity of the passenger is established and the biometric authentication done, the e-gate will open automatically and immigration clearance will be deemed to have been granted.

The programme aims at significantly reducing congestion at airports by offering expedited immigration clearance for pre-verified travellers, both arriving and departing, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

The Delhi airport’s terminal 3 is equipped with eight electronic gates --? four for arrivals and four for departures --? to facilitate a seamless experience for the programme participants.

The number of counters may increase based on demand, the DIAL said.

The Union Home Ministry also shared a support helpdesk email ID—[email protected].

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

3
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

4
Comment THE GREAT GAME

Why Delhi is shaken and stirred

5
Entertainment

Actor Pavithra Gowda had beaten up Renukaswamy with slippers, police say in remand note

6
Chandigarh

Bank guard shoots dead 28-year-old in Majra following altercation

7
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

8
Punjab

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year

9
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

10
Punjab

Punjab farmers planning to resume Delhi march

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to ensure fair conduct of exams

NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to reform exam process, review NTA

The panel will evaluate existing data security processes and...

Bihar Police detain 6 from Jharkhand’s Deoghar in NEET ‘paper leak’ case

Bihar Police detain 6 from Jharkhand’s Deoghar in NEET ‘paper leak’ case

NEET-UG was conducted by NTA on May 5

GST Council okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, carton boxes, water sprinklers

GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K

Council also okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, wat...

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh

This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...

Canada stumbles over question on how Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, accounts frozen before his death is now being honoured

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...


Cities

View All

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Galliara around Golden Temple suffers from lack of timely maintenance, repairs

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Power theft dents exchequer by ~1,800 cr a year

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year