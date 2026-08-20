Amit Shah-led Zonal Council meet sees Tamil Nadu CM raise delimitation concerns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, bringing together representatives of five states and three Union Territories to discuss issues concerning the Centre and the southern region.

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The chief ministers and representatives called for greater cooperation among the southern states on shared challenges, including inter-state water disputes, drug abuse, NEET, delimitation and economic development.

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Addressing the meeting, Shah said the Modi government had worked to make regional councils a meaningful platform and that about 80 per cent of the issues discussed in the 70 meetings held since 2014 had been resolved.

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“South India has played a major role in the country’s IT, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure development, and that is why a large amount of foreign direct investment has also come to the region,” he said.

“If great rivers of India, from Brahmaputra to Cauvery and Godavari, are interconnected, India may not face any water shortage for the next 100 years,” he added.

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The meeting also saw discussions on the proposed delimitation exercise and its possible impact on the parliamentary representation of southern states.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay urged the Union government to provide a clear legislative assurance that no southern state would suffer a reduction in its percentage of representation in Parliament on account of successful population stabilisation.

In a departure from his earlier position, he did not insist on freezing the Lok Sabha seats at the existing strength of 543. He had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to make the strength of Lok Sabha members permanent at 543.

Vijay warned that population-based redistribution of Lok Sabha seats could diminish the collective voice of southern states, which have successfully stabilised their populations.

The TVK chief also made a strong pitch for a united South, saying the southern states, which together contribute more than 30 per cent of India's GDP, could achieve greater growth by acting as an integrated region.

Referring to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu reservoir project across the Cauvery, Vijay said upstream interventions that could affect another state's rightful share must proceed only within the legal and institutional framework.

With Tamil Nadu being the lower riparian state, he stressed that its rights and assured river flows must be protected. He said the Supreme Court judgment, tribunal awards and orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority must be implemented “in letter and spirit”, and called for timely implementation of the court's judgment and the authority's decisions.

On Mullaperiyar, the Tamil Nadu leader said safety concerns over raising the storage level from 146 feet to 152 feet should be guided by judicial decisions.

Kerala continues to oppose raising the water level to 152 feet on safety grounds, despite the Supreme Court allowing the increase after the dam was strengthened.

Vijay said mutual trust, scientific evidence and respect for the law could protect the interests of every riparian state.

He also reiterated Tamil Nadu's opposition to NEET, saying it places rural students and those from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds at a disadvantage, particularly those unable to afford private coaching.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the need for improved rail infrastructure and bullet train links between southern capital cities. Issues concerning fiscal federalism, Cauvery water distribution and inter-state coordination against drug abuse were also discussed.

The southern states also urged the Centre to tighten regulation of online sales of prescription medicines and act against unauthorised sales. They said coordinated regional efforts could help realise a “Drug-Free South India”.

On fiscal federalism, Vijay demanded fair and equitable treatment for southern states ahead of the next Finance Commission, saying states that had invested in development, maintained fiscal discipline and stabilised their populations should not be disadvantaged.

The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. Amit Shah is the chairman of the council.