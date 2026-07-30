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Home / India / Amit Shah meets Home Secretary, IB chief second time in 48 hours; student protest, foreign funding crackdown on agenda: Sources

Amit Shah meets Home Secretary, IB chief second time in 48 hours; student protest, foreign funding crackdown on agenda: Sources

Sources say the discussions focused on the inputs related to recent protests by students and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's comment on July 28, where he had warned of another peaceful agitation if students continued to be harassed at the hands of police in various parts of the country

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Amit Shah. PTI file
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In a span of 48 hours, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held deliberations with Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Mahesh Dixit in Parliament, amid speculation that the meeting centred round the recent intelligence inputs regarding the student protests, instances of security lapse and plans to crack down on foreign funding.

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Sources aware of details said the discussions focused on the inputs related to recent protests by students and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's comment on July 28, where he had warned of another peaceful agitation if students continued to be harassed at the hands of police in various parts of the country.

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Also, with the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill likely to be introduced in Parliament next week, the meeting is learnt to have discussed the government's recent focus on unauthorised foreign funding.

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With the recent incidents of a US national and a Ukrainian woman being caught by security forces while trying to enter Nepal via India, highlighting a major security lapse, considering the fact that these individuals, especially the American national, had managed to stay undetected in India before reaching the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, has raised eyebrows within intelligence circles. Sources pointed out that discussions are also said to have touched upon this aspect.

Additionally, administrative shifts are likely in the near future, especially in the Home Ministry and the need is also being emphasised to improve administrative performances as well as to thoroughly evaluate the internal security set-up. Sources privy to details pointed out that these aspects are said to have been touched upon during the meeting.

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Thursday's meeting came less than 48 hours after Shah had met the Home Secretary and IB director on July 28 within Parliament House premises.

The previous meeting by Shah, according to sources, was said to have taken stock of the prevailing developments, especially after Dipke's statement on social media.

This newspaper had reported on July 28 that agencies are keeping a close watch on the developments related to CJP as there have been credible inputs that it may back agitations by students in several parts of the country and that it may expand its protests on similar lines in other states too, apart from those where the protests are already taking place.

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