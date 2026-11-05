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Home / India / ‘Amit Shah must resign if true’: Mallikarjun Kharge on ‘SIR removed 3 crore infiltrators’ claim

‘Amit Shah must resign if true’: Mallikarjun Kharge on ‘SIR removed 3 crore infiltrators’ claim

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:34 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File
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The Congress on Wednesday challenged PM Narendra Modi to accept Rahul Gandhi’s open debate challenge and answer questions on alleged “vote chori”, the Election Commission’s handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the government’s claim about three crore infiltrators, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation over the issue.

Kharge said Modi was repeating the “Dimaagi Naxal” slogan because he had no answers to the Opposition’s allegations of electoral manipulation.

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Questioning Shah's claim that three crore people identified during the SIR exercise were infiltrators, Kharge asked what the Home Minister had been doing during his years in office if such a large number of illegal entrants had been allowed into the country. "He should be sacked for his incompetence," he added.

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Kharge accused the Election Commission of making five U-turns during the SIR exercise, including a complete change in Form 6, which he claimed had been termed "illegal" by fellow Election Commissioners. He questioned why the changes had been made.

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