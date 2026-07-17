Amit Shah on three-day Bengal visit from today, to review border security, law and order

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to West Bengal from July 17 to 19, where he will be chairing crucial meetings on border-related and law and order issues in the state, sources aware of developments said.

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On July 18, he will visit the Jumagach Border Outpost in Siliguri and interact with BSF personnel at the 18th Battalion Border Outpost.

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He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects related to the BSF.

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In the afternoon, he will chair a meeting on border-related issues in West Bengal.

Thereafter, he will review the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the state.

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In the evening, he will also chair a meeting on birth and death registration-related matters in West Bengal.

On July 19, the Home Minister will travel to Kolkata, where he will chair a meeting in the morning to review the law and order situation in West Bengal.

Later, he will inaugurate the first phase of the “Museum of Words” at the National Library in Alipore.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone for Amul Dairy’s curd processing plant at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata.