DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Amit Shah rules out talks with Maoists, tells them to give up arms, join mainstream

Amit Shah rules out talks with Maoists, tells them to give up arms, join mainstream

Addresses rally after inaugurating the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board
article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 05:31 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI file
Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ruled out any talks with Maoists and said the cadre of the proscribed outfit should give up arms, surrender before police, and join the mainstream.

Advertisement

Addressing a rally after inaugurating the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad in Telangana, Shah also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is still raising questions on Operation Sindoor, should see the weak appearance of Pakistan to understand the effectiveness of the operation.

“Congress asks (the Centre) to hold discussions with these people (Maoists). Our government’s policy is ‘no talk’ with those who hold arms. Give up weapons, surrender, and join the mainstream,” Shah said.

Advertisement

He further said that about 10,000 people in the Northeast gave up weapons and joined the mainstream.

They even contested elections held for positions ranging from the Taluk level to state assemblies. Similarly, more than 2,000 Maoists have surrendered in the past one and a half years.

Advertisement

“Give up weapons and surrender. If you don’t surrender, we have decided that before 31 March 2026, naxalism will be finished in this country,” the Home Minister said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts