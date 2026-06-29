DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Amit Shah speaks to Arunachal Pardesh CM, reviews flash flood situation, assures central support

Amit Shah speaks to Arunachal Pardesh CM, reviews flash flood situation, assures central support

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, triggering flash floods and landslides that caused extensive damage to infrastructure, claimed lives and disrupted road connectivity

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:00 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File Photo.
Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and assured all help from the Centre to tackle the situation arising from heavy rain, flash floods and landslides in the state, officials said.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Shah enquired about the affected areas, the extent of damage, and preparations for providing relief to the people, they said.

Advertisement

He assured the chief minister of all possible assistance from the Centre for relief operations and any other assistance required.

Advertisement

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, triggering flash floods and landslides that caused extensive damage to infrastructure, claimed lives and disrupted road connectivity across at least 12 districts.

Rescue operations involving the Indian Air Force were suspended overnight due to poor visibility but resumed on Monday morning.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over East Siang and neighbouring districts, including Leparada, Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri and Papum Pare.

Authorities have urged people to avoid travelling through landslide-prone and flood-affected areas unless absolutely necessary and to follow official advisories until weather conditions improve.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts