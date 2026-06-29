Amit Shah speaks to Arunachal Pardesh CM, reviews flash flood situation, assures central support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and assured all help from the Centre to tackle the situation arising from heavy rain, flash floods and landslides in the state, officials said.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Shah enquired about the affected areas, the extent of damage, and preparations for providing relief to the people, they said.

Advertisement

He assured the chief minister of all possible assistance from the Centre for relief operations and any other assistance required.

Advertisement

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, triggering flash floods and landslides that caused extensive damage to infrastructure, claimed lives and disrupted road connectivity across at least 12 districts.

Rescue operations involving the Indian Air Force were suspended overnight due to poor visibility but resumed on Monday morning.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over East Siang and neighbouring districts, including Leparada, Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri and Papum Pare.

Authorities have urged people to avoid travelling through landslide-prone and flood-affected areas unless absolutely necessary and to follow official advisories until weather conditions improve.