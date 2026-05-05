Amit Shah to oversee election of Bengal CM, Nadda to handle Assam with Nayab Saini as co-observer 

The BJP parliamentary board has appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the central observer of the party to oversee the election of West Bengal Chief Minister.

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He will be assisted by Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

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Shah is also the party’s chief strategist for Bengal and personally led the campaign which delivered an over two-third win for the BJP in the state.

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The BJP legislature party in Bengal will meet to elect the CM on May 9.

In Assam, Health Minister JP Nadda will oversee the election of the CM with Haryana CM Nayab Saini as co-observer.

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Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the observer for Puducherry.