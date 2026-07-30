Union Home Minister Amit Shah's absence from Parliament “reeks of guilt”, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday and again demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged police excesses against students during the NEET paper leak protests.

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Gandhi also shared on X a video clip of police lathi-charging students.

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“Students deserve justice. An independent SC-monitored high-powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students,” he said on the social media site, referring to the crackdown on agitators by security forces during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament and on student demonstrators in other parts of the country.

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In another post, Gandhi asked why Shah is "so scared" of coming to Parliament and explaining the brutal violence against students.

"It reeks of guilt," he added.

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Later, in a Facebook post, Gandhi said, "Unless the system changes, paper leaks will not stop!"