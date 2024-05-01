 Amit Shah’s ‘doctored’ video: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s lawyer appears before Delhi Police : The Tribune India

  India
  Amit Shah's 'doctored' video: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's lawyer appears before Delhi Police

Amit Shah’s ‘doctored’ video: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s lawyer appears before Delhi Police

Delhi Police had summoned Reddy and four members of the Pradesh Congress Committee for allegedly posting the video on X

Amit Shah’s ‘doctored’ video: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s lawyer appears before Delhi Police

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 1

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought more time to appear before the IFSO unit of Delhi Police that is probing the case of a doctored video of Home Minister Amit Shah's speech, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Reddy's lawyer appeared before the Delhi Police on Wednesday after summonses were issued against the Telangana Congress chief and four members of the Pradesh Congress Committee for allegedly posting the video on X.

They were asked to join the investigation on Wednesday at 10:30 am.

The official, who requested anonymity, said that Reddy has sought more time to appear before the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Special Cell that is probing the case.

Reddy's lawyer Saumya Gupta told reporters here that the handle through which the video was shared did not belong to Reddy.

“That account is not owned by the Telangana CM,” Gupta said after meeting the Delhi Police's investigating officer at the IFSO office in Dwarka.

The summonses were issued to Reddy and four Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members - Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne and Naveen Pettem - under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to police sources, if a person is served notice under section 160/91 of the CrPC, the person can either make a physical appearance before the IO or send a legal representative.

Addressing an election rally in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana on Wednesday, Reddy said a case has been registered against him in Delhi based on the complaint of the Union Home Ministry.

“I questioned the BJP. When I did that, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah resorted to a vengeful attitude and registered a case against me in Delhi,” he alleged.

The notices had been handed over by teams of Delhi Police's Special Cell to the Chief Minister's Office and at the Congress office at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

“You come to my state and threaten the CM, but the people of Telangana won't be scared....

“Khabardar (be mindful) PM ji, you may think that you can threaten by coming to Telangana. This is my place. This is my territory. You are threatening me on my soil,” Reddy said at the rally on Wednesday.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), filed a complaint about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious ground in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.

#Amit Shah #Congress #Telangana


