Amit Shah’s Lucknow visit to put BJP’s UP poll machinery in motion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lucknow on Friday to attend the BJP’s state executive meeting, signalling a sharper focus on the party’s preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Shah will arrive at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 10.40 am and travel by road to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Ashiyana, reaching there at 10.55 am. He will attend the BJP state executive meeting from 11 am to 12.30 pm at the Dr BR Ambedkar Auditorium.

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The two-day meeting, being held on October 30 and 31, will bring together 2,850 BJP workers from across Uttar Pradesh. The meeting is intended to work out the party’s electoral roadmap and set the direction for its election strategy.

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Shah’s presence gives the first day of the meeting particular political weight. He is scheduled to be the chief guest and will address party functionaries on making the BJP’s strategy more effective. The party has completed preparations for the meeting, which is being positioned as an important exercise in deciding its electoral direction in the state.

The visit also brings Shah back into a state where he has previously played a key role in the BJP’s election management. He had been the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge during the 2014 Lok Sabha election and had also monitored the 2017 Assembly election from Delhi.

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After the executive meeting, Shah will attend a programme on the university campus from 12.30 pm to 1 pm. The following hour has been kept for lunch. He will leave for Delhi by an Indian Air Force aircraft at 2.15 pm.

The second day of the meeting will see state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, state in-charge Vinod Tawde, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and all co-state in-charge functionaries engage with the party leadership.

The responsibility for organising the meeting has been assigned by Chaudhary to headquarters in-charge Govind Narayan Shukla, state general secretary Geeta Shakya, regional president Awadhesh Dwivedi and Lucknow city president Anand Dwivedi.

With 2,850 party workers expected to attend, the meeting will provide the BJP’s state organisation a platform to settle its electoral direction and translate the broader strategy into organisational work ahead.