 Ammonia gas leaks from subsea pipeline of TN fertiliser plant, several people hospitalised : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Ammonia gas leaks from subsea pipeline of TN fertiliser plant, several people hospitalised

Ammonia gas leaks from subsea pipeline of TN fertiliser plant, several people hospitalised

People had a tough time finding vehicles midnight and used whatever vehicles were available like autorickshaws and motorcycles to reach hospitals

Ammonia gas leaks from subsea pipeline of TN fertiliser plant, several people hospitalised

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chennai, December 27

An ammonia gas leak from a subsea pipeline linked to a private fertiliser manufacturing unit in north Chennai has caused illness among local residents, with about 25 people hospitalised.  Officials on Wednesday reported symptoms such as shortness of breath and nausea among the affected people, who are currently undergoing treatment.

Following the leak, at about 11.45 pm on December 26, an odour that caused severe discomfort to people spread through air in north Chennai areas.

A number of persons fainted after experiencing 'burning sensation' in their throat and chest. Many people who were asleep woke up in panic and scurried out of their homes and alerted neighbours and all of them soon reached the main roads unsure of what to do.

For the people of north Chennai, it was double whammy, as they were affected by the recent oil spill and now the ammonia gas leak. About 25 people including children, who were residents of areas close to the fertiliser manufacturing facility were hospitalised. Most of them experienced unease, shortness of breath, nausea, and faintness.

According to representatives of fishermen villages, Chinna Kuppam, Periya Kuppam, Netaji Nagar, Burma Nagar in north Chennai were among the affected neighbourhoods.

People had a tough time finding vehicles midnight and used whatever vehicles were available like autorickshaws and motorcycles to reach hospitals.

An elderly woman fainted after bouts of vomiting and she was rushed to a hospital in an autorickshaw. Buses and ambulances were also deployed by authorities to immediately bring affected people to hospitals many kilometers away from the location of the fertiliser unit.

Some fishermen and local people who happened to be on the beachfront at midnight noticed unusual sound and water gushing out from select spots above the subsea pipeline.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here and spoke to people admitted from gas-hit areas and interacted with hospital authorities.

Coromandel International Limited, a Murugappa group company said in a statement: "As part of routine operation, we noticed abnormality on December 26 at 23.30 hrs in the ammonia unloading subsea pipeline near shore side, outside the plant premises. Our Standard Operating Procedure activated immediately, and we have isolated ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy in the shortest time."      

After the company officials 'addressed' the issue, police personnel pacified people who gathered on roads and requested them to go back to their homes as 'there is no problem'.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

DGP-businessman row: Himachal High Court orders shifting of DGP Sanjay Kundu, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri

2
Sports

‘Returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award’, wrestler Vinesh Phogat writes to PM Modi

3
Delhi

‘Blast’ near Israeli embassy in Delhi, police find letter addressed to envoy

4
Punjab PAC meet

No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP

5
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan posts heart-breaking birthday message for son Zoravar

7
India

Over two dozen passengers of Nicaragua-bound plane detained in France, decline to return to India

8
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

9
Himachal

For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP

10
India

Deepfakes: Content not permitted under IT rules must be clearly communicated to users, Centre tells social media platforms

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu to review security situation in J-K

Have full faith that Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, Rajnath Singh says in Rajouri

Says mistakes that hurt countrymen should not happen

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi

Police have increased security in the national capital after...

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as Principal Secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Alleges that the state has been facing discrimination

IOA forms 3-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended Wrestling Federation of India

IOA forms 3-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended Wrestling Federation of India

The IOA said that the newly-elected president and officials ...


Cities

View All

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

3 peddlers held with 1.5-kg heroin

Construction of speed breakers puts brakes on traffic flow in Amritsar

Vigilance Bureau nabs SI for taking Rs 50K bribe

Resource centres yet to receive funds for transportation of school students

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

Couple crushed to death by tipper on Airport Road

Chandigarh air remains ‘very poor’ for 2nd day

Committee gives nod to 17 more C&D waste collection centres

EWS admissions in non-minority private schools start on January 10

Dense fog to impact rail, road, air traffic across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

Former JNU employee arrested for duping professors of varsity, IIT Delhi of over Rs 11 crore

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, air quality remains ‘very poor’

L-G wants 3 lakh tulips to bloom across Delhi

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Gambling case: Prosecution’s failure led to acquittal of AAP MLA Angural

10 days on, cops still clueless

Five more teams seal quarterfinal berth in hockey meet

MP Rinku for easing traffic at PAP chowk

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Dense fog to continue for few days

Two thieves arrested, 12 vehicles recovered

Youth hacked to death by 3 miscreants

Man booked for strangling wife to death one year ago

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Gangster Malkeet sent to three-day police remand

Capacity building programme ends