Amnesty claims Indian firms sent 2,596 weapon shipments to Israel used in Gaza war

Amnesty International, in its report released on Thursday, has said it has tracked more than 2,500 shipments of weapons being exported from India to Israel.

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“It could risk ‘complicity’ in ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the report said adding at least 2,596 shipments of weapons were exported from India to Israel since 7 October 2023 by companies directly owned and controlled by state of India.

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“India continued to supply arms to Israel despite the substantial risk they could be used in its ongoing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip,” Amnesty International report said.

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The supply of weapons and ammunition to Israel documents how the Government of India has forged a close and profitable partnership with the Israeli defence sector and has become "a significant contributor" to the supply chains that support Israel’s military operations.

The report said it has used shipment-level trade data between India and Israel to reveal how Indian weapons, ammunition, parts and components have been shipped to large Israeli companies that supply the Israeli military.

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“Our research reveals India’s continuing support to the Israeli military and defence sector despite the genocide in Gaza, which has been broadcast worldwide on an almost daily basis for years,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General.

The Report says Amnesty has asked the Indian government to immediately stop authorizing exports of weapons, ammunition and parts to Israel.

The 2,596 shipments of weapons, ammunition, parts and components shipped from India to Israel since 7 October 2023. Records indicate that Indian companies have supplied at least 3,90,516 small arms parts for military grade weapons, 5,64,970 parts of explosive ordnance (such as drone warheads, artillery shell casings and others), and 298 components of military vehicles to large Israeli companies that are direct suppliers to the Israeli military, the Amnesty report said.

Amnesty International said it has excluded shipments which may have been destined for civilian use. Also it excluded weapons, parts and ammunition that are likely used for anti-missile defence technology, which has often been used to defend civilians from indiscriminate attacks.

Among the weapons supplied include machine gun components; 155mm high explosive artillery shells supplied to Elbit Systems; explosive warheads for the Skystriker loitering munition

Indian companies supplying the weapons include PLR Systems Private Limited, who manufacture parts for machine guns and is a joint venture between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Israel Weapon Industries; Indo MIM Private Limited, who manufacture firearm components; Kalyani Systems Private Limited, who manufacture artillery rounds and casings and is a subsidiary of Bharat Forge; the state-owned Munitions India Limited, who manufacture high-explosive artillery rounds; and Alpha Elsec Defence & Aerospace Systems Private Limited who manufacture explosive warheads and is a joint venture between Alpha Design Technologies and Elbit Systems.

Israeli companies that ordered and received weaponry include Elbit Systems, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

The report said India has not signed or acceded to the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT).