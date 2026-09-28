Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Punjab, Haryana, Himachal stations among 75 redeveloped across India

Railway station modernisation is gaining momentum across the country, with 75 stations redeveloped at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), including stations in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Four major stations in Jammu and Kashmir are also being upgraded under the ambitious programme.

In Punjab, Jalandhar Cantt, SAS Nagar (Mohali), Sri Anandpur Sahib and Sri Muktsar Sahib have been developed under the scheme. In Haryana, Kalka and Narwana have been redeveloped, while Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh has also been developed under the programme.

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According to the Indian Railways, the modernisation drive extends to Jammu and Kashmir, where Budgam, Jammu Tawi, Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra are being upgraded under the ABSS.

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At Budgam station, improvement of the circulating area, parking facilities and approach road has been completed. Work has also been taken up for a 12-metre-wide foot overbridge, improvement of the station building and construction of a new waiting hall and executive lounge equipped with booking counters.

At Jammu Tawi, several major works have already been completed, including construction of a new station building at the second entry, development of the circulating area and parking facilities, new platforms and platform shelters, an electrical sub-station and an entrance ramp.

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Similarly, at Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan station, works related to improvement of the station building, circulating area, parking facilities, approach road, toilets, waiting rooms, entrance porch and signage have been completed. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, an important gateway for pilgrims visiting the shrine, is currently at the master-planning stage.

The ABSS envisages the phased redevelopment of 1,340 railway stations across the country into modern transport hubs, with improved passenger amenities, seamless multimodal connectivity and region-specific architectural features reflecting local culture, heritage and identity.

Launched by the Railway Ministry in December 2022, the scheme is conceived as a long-term master-planning initiative aimed at transforming railway stations into modern city centres rather than undertaking one-off cosmetic facelifts. So far, 261 railway stations have been redeveloped under the programme.

The redevelopment includes modern station buildings and waiting halls, wider foot overbridges and air concourses, improved circulating and parking areas, Divyangjan-friendly facilities, modern signage and passenger information systems, executive lounges and, wherever feasible, sustainable and city-integrated designs.

Funding for station development, including works under the ABSS, is generally provided under Plan Head-53, 'Customer Amenities'. Allocation and expenditure under this head are maintained zone-wise by the Zonal Railways rather than station-wise or state-wise.

The latest phase of redevelopment marks the second major nationwide dedication of redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, on May 22, 2025, he had dedicated 103 redeveloped railway stations across 18 States and Union Territories to the nation.

With construction and redevelopment progressing in phases across the country, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has emerged as one of the Centre's largest railway station modernisation programmes, seeking to combine improved passenger facilities with better connectivity, accessibility and architecture that reflects the character of the regions in which the stations are located.