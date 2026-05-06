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Home / India / Amritsari kulcha, paneer tikka: Rashtrapati Bhavan treats Vietnam President to Punjab's flavours

Amritsari kulcha, paneer tikka: Rashtrapati Bhavan treats Vietnam President to Punjab's flavours

Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi cooks up culinary traditions of Punjab, Haryana at the dinner hosted for To Lam by President Murmu

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:58 PM May 06, 2026 IST
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Punjabi cuisine served to the visiting Head of State.
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In line with the practice of showcasing India's regional flavours during State banquets, Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday treated the visiting Vietnamese President to the cuisines of Punjab and Haryana.

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The menu was prepared by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and his team.

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Tables at the State banquet at President's House on Wednesday were draped in the rich colours of Punjab's phulkari.

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On the menu were flavours from Amritsar (Kulcha Chana Chaat, Samosa Chaat) and Haryana (Jowar dahi bhalle, a special millet preparation).

The appetizing chart featured special flavours from Punjab -- Paneer tikka, Dhuni baigan and laal saag -- a combination that paid rich tributes to the culinary traditions of the northern states.

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“Rooted in the fertile plains of northern India, the cuisine of Punjab and Haryana is deeply connected to the land, the seasons, and rich agrarian heritage. Often referred to as the bread basket of India, this region is known for its abundance of wheat, dairy and fresh produce. Meals are hearty, robust and imbued with warmth; designed to bring people together in the spirit of celebration and hospitality,” it read.

“While Punjabi cuisine is celebrated for its bold flavours and dishes balance richness with aromatic spices, Haryanavi cuisine embodies a more rustic simplicity stressing wholesome ingredients and minimal seasoning,” President House officials told The Tribune.

Tables at the State banquet for Vietnamese President To Lam draped in Punjab’s phulkari.

Tables at the State banquet for Vietnamese President To Lam draped in Punjab’s phulkari.

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