Home / India / Amruta Fadnavis’ ‘Koi Bole Ram Ram’ shabad resonates with netizens, praised for spiritual unity

This ‘shabad’, inspired by Guru Nanak's message, emphasises the unity of faith and the essence of spirituality

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:04 PM Oct 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Amruta Fadnavis. Photo: A video grab X/ @fadnavis_amruta
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife and singer Amruta Fadnavis has released her latest spiritual song, “Koi Bole Ram Ram”. This ‘shabad’, inspired by Guru Nanak's message, emphasises the unity of faith and the essence of spirituality.

She shared a post on X, with a video snippet of her song, that read: “I’m honoured to share my very first shabad : “Koi Bole Ram Ram…” A deeply divine experience inspired by Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message: we may call upon Ram, Allah or Hari, yet the truth remains One. In music and prayer, we transcend differences — discovering that the essence of faith is unity, peace, and love.”

The song has garnered widespread appreciation for its thought-provoking lyrics and soothing melody. Fans and followers have taken to social media to express their admiration for Amruta Fadnavis’ rendition, praising her for promoting spiritual unity and peace.

