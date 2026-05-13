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Home / India / Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across variants  

Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across variants  

The latest price revision will apply to key milk products, including Amul Standard Milk, Buffalo Milk, Gold, Slim & Trim, T-Special, Taaza and Cow Milk

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:37 PM May 13, 2026 IST
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Dairy brand Amul has increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across several variants, with the revised rates set to come into effect from May 14.

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The latest price revision will apply to key milk products, including Amul Standard Milk, Buffalo Milk, Gold, Slim & Trim, T-Special, Taaza and Cow Milk.

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The increase will affect consumers across multiple markets where Amul products are sold.

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Three states had hiked the milk prices from May 1 with the aim to ensure better remuneration for dairy farmers.

According to reports, milk prices were hiked in Odisha, Kerala and Punjab from May 1. In a statement, the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (OMFED) said it has increased the procurement price of milk by Rs 1 per litre, and will now pay milk suppliers Rs 39.05/litre, up from Rs 38.05/litre.

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In Punjab, the government hiked the milk procurement price for farmers associated with Milkfed (Verka), one of the largest milk cooperative in north India, by Rs 20 per kg fat. As per an official statement, the hike is aimed at improving the viability of dairy farming and may push other milk procurers to raise their rates as well.

The move is expected to benefit around 30 lakh milk producers in the northern state, and lead to an estimated Rs 100 crore monthly infusion into Punjab's rural economy.

In Kerala, the state-owned Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation or Milma, has raised milk prices by Rs 4 per litre. However, the hike did not come into effect on May 1. Instead the revised milk prices are likely to take effect after May 20.

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