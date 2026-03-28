Amul rejects 'live weevils' claim in curd, blames onboard handling on Vande Bharat Express

Amul on Saturday denied the presence of “live weevils” in its curd, calling it “scientifically and operationally impossible within its production cycle,” after Indian Railways took strict action against the company for allegedly supplying spoiled curd on the Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express.

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Amul was summoned on Friday by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to address serious quality concerns regarding the curd served on the train.

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The dairy major said it held a comprehensive meeting with IRCTC to clarify its position on food quality.

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“Our detailed audit of the entire value chain revealed no deviations or non-conformities at any stage. Furthermore, it was determined that the specific batch in question was not supplied to the train through Amul's authorised distribution network,” the company stated.

“Our dahi is produced in ISO-certified plants where orchestrated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed,” Amul added.

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The company emphasised that weevils cannot survive or reproduce within the curd due to the absence of oxygen and its acidic nature. It suggested that the pest “likely originated from an infested serving tray provided by the onboard vendor rather than the product itself.”

After a passenger complaint on the Vande Bharat Express, Indian Railways on March 25 took strict action, imposing a total penalty of Rs 60 lakh on IRCTC and the service provider for lapses in onboard catering.

While IRCTC was fined Rs 10 lakh for service deficiencies, the private service provider responsible for catering was penalised Rs 50 lakh and directed to terminate its contract.