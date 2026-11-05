Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / ‘Anarchic forces fomenting unrest’: RSS gen secy Hosabale backs SIR

‘Anarchic forces fomenting unrest’: RSS gen secy Hosabale backs SIR

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:18 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
His remarks come as a strong endorsement of SIR amid the Opposition INDIA bloc's consistent anti-SIR campaign.
Advertisement

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday backed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as an important exercise and said anarchic forces were trying to foment unrest in the country.

Acknowledging the need to engage the youth on their genuine concerns, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said youth raising issues did not make them anti-national but this anxiety should not be exploited for political gains.

Advertisement

Hosabale, speaking at the end of a three-day RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meet in Indore, said that SIR was necessary for the purity of voter rolls. The mandal is the RSS' apex decision making body, which debates and takes major political and organisational decisions.

Advertisement

"SIR is neither in favour of nor against any political party. Its purpose is to make the democratic system more transparent and robust," he said.

His remarks come as a strong endorsement of SIR amid the Opposition INDIA bloc's consistent anti-SIR campaign. Hosabale, responding to questions about youth unrest and agitations, said, "Some anarchist forces within and outside the country are conspiring to incite the youth."

Advertisement

"RSS urges dialogue with the youth," he added, advising caution against anti national forces.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts