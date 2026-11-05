‘Anarchic forces fomenting unrest’: RSS gen secy Hosabale backs SIR

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday backed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as an important exercise and said anarchic forces were trying to foment unrest in the country.

Acknowledging the need to engage the youth on their genuine concerns, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said youth raising issues did not make them anti-national but this anxiety should not be exploited for political gains.

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Hosabale, speaking at the end of a three-day RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meet in Indore, said that SIR was necessary for the purity of voter rolls. The mandal is the RSS' apex decision making body, which debates and takes major political and organisational decisions.

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"SIR is neither in favour of nor against any political party. Its purpose is to make the democratic system more transparent and robust," he said.

His remarks come as a strong endorsement of SIR amid the Opposition INDIA bloc's consistent anti-SIR campaign. Hosabale, responding to questions about youth unrest and agitations, said, "Some anarchist forces within and outside the country are conspiring to incite the youth."

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"RSS urges dialogue with the youth," he added, advising caution against anti national forces.