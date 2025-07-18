DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Andaman coop bank scam: Ex-Cong MP Kuldeep Sharma arrested

Andaman coop bank scam: Ex-Cong MP Kuldeep Sharma arrested

Sharma was arrested from a private hospital in Port Blair    
article_Author
PTI
Port Blair, Updated At : 01:12 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a major development, the CID on Friday arrested former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma in connection with the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd (ANSCBL) loan irregularities case, police said.

Advertisement

Sharma, who formerly served as the chairman of ANSCBL, was arrested from a private hospital in Port Blair where he was admitted due to health issues.

“Sharma was admitted to Dr. Ritika’s Diagnostic Solutions Multi-Speciality Hospital with some health issues. In the morning, a team of officers led by senior officers went to the private hospital and arrested him,” a senior police officer said, adding further legal steps will be determined by the court.

Advertisement

“If necessary, a medical board will reassess his health condition,” a senior police officer said.

On May 15, an FIR was lodged against Sharma in connection with the same irregularities.

Advertisement

During investigations, police detected interesting money trails leading to the bank accounts of a driver (an employee of one of the accused in the bank loan scam), a tea stall owner at Chouldari here, and a mechanic.

Apart from Sharma, others named in the FIR include the cooperative bank’s former chairman, board members and directors/officials of the bank and several beneficiaries.

There are allegations that the bank’s managing committee overlooked the recommendations of the loan screening committee and ignored the CIBIL report and mandatory documents while sanctioning loans, a police source said.

Police had received a complaint from the deputy registrar of the cooperative societies (HQ), which alleged gross irregularities in sanctioning loans to various people by the lender.

Since June 25, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the scam, including ANSCBL managing director K. Murugan, bank employee Kalaivanan, Bablu Halder (director of Andaman Mormon Infrastructure Private Limited), Tarun Mondal (director Blair Enterprises Private Limited), Ajay Minz (director Andaman Treepie Adventure Private Limited respectively), K. Subramanian ( ANSCBL director) and M. Sajid (Owner of M/s Andaman Escapades).

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts