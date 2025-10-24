DT
Andhra bus fire: Case registered against 2 bus drivers for negligent driving

Andhra bus fire: Case registered against 2 bus drivers for negligent driving

20 people killed in the fire incident in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh         

PTI
Kurnool, Updated At : 10:47 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
Police personnel investigate the spot after a Hyderabad-bound private bus caught fire following a collision with a two-wheeler, near Chinnatekur in Kurnool. PTI
A case was registered against the two bus drivers for alleged negligent and over-speed driving in connection with the bus fire here in the wee hours of Friday, which left 20 people dead, a police official said.

Based on a complaint by one of the survivors, N Ramesh, the Ulindakonda Police in Kurnool district registered the case.

The Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler, with the blaze being triggered after the motor bike with its fuel cap open was dragged underneath the vehicle, leaving 20 people dead.

"We have registered a case against the two bus drivers on the basis of survivor N Ramesh's complaint, accusing them of negligent and over-speed driving in the Kurnool bus fire," the official told PTI.

Most of the victims were charred beyond recognition, police said.

The dead included two children and the biker, while nine people suffered injuries.

The ill-fated bus was carrying 44 passengers.

Ramesh, in his complaint, said about 40 passengers were travelling in the V Kaveri Travels bus. The Volvo Sleeper AC bus has a seating capacity of 42. It was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. The complainant boarded the bus near LB Stadium in Hyderabad on October 23 night.

"In the early hours after crossing Kurnool, there was a loud sound and flames erupted in the front portion of the bus," said Ramesh in his complaint.

He broke the rear glass and escaped with his wife and children, sustaining a hand injury, while several others, including his 'family friend' G Ramesh, died after getting trapped amid heavy smoke and fire.

A motorcycle was found stuck under the front of the bus, and locals told Ramesh that the vehicle had rammed the bike at high speed and dragged it nearly 200 metres, causing sparks and fire, he said.

"A case has been registered at the Ulindakonda police station under Section 125(a) (endangering human life), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS," Kurnool SP Vikrant Patel told PTI.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

