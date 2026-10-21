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Home / India / Andhra civic polls: SC asks state election body to defer publication of final candidates' list till Oct 26

Andhra civic polls: SC asks state election body to defer publication of final candidates' list till Oct 26

Bench led by Justice Joymalya Bagchi asks State Election Commission to consider extending nomination deadline; directs DGP to provide security to candidates and election offices

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:46 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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The matter will be taken up on October 27 after filing of compliance affidavits by the SEC and the state. File photo
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission to defer publication of the final list of candidates for the ensuing urban local body polls in the state until October 26 and consider extending the last date for filing of nomination papers.

The final list of candidates was scheduled to be published on October 21.

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A Bench OF Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana asked the State Election Commission to take a decision by Thursday on extending the last date for filing of nomination papers.

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Noting that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has “made out prima facie case” that several of its candidates were stopped from filing nomination papers for polls to around 100 urban local bodies, the Bench directed the state poll panel to consider complaints by YSRCP and other candidates of being prevented from filing nomination papers.

It ordered the state’s DGP to provide adequate security to the contesting candidates and the election offices.

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The top court asked the state election commission to take all necessary steps to remove any apprehension from the minds of YSRCP and other candidates that they have a chance to have free and fair elections in the state.

The matter will be taken up again on October 27 after filing of compliance affidavits by the SEC and the state.

“Free and fair election is a basic structure of the Constitution. Right to participate in such elections by filing nominations is a facet of the free and fair election process,” the Bench said.

“While it is the Constitutional mandate to vest the State Election Commission with the duty of conducting and supervising such elections, which would necessarily include all steps to ensure free and transparent filing of nomination papers by the contesting candidates, the power of the Constitutional courts to exercise judicial review in furtherance of election process cannot be said to be wholly nugatory...." it noted.

The order came on YSRCP’s petition alleging that several of its candidates were allegedly assaulted, threatened or physically prevented from reaching nomination centres during the nomination period between October 16 and October 18.

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