DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Andhra man found wandering near IB in Jammu; reunited with family

Andhra man found wandering near IB in Jammu; reunited with family

Venkata Rao, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was missing from home for 3 months
article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 11:19 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that a 50-year-old man, who was recently found wandering near the International Border (IB) in Akhnoor sector here, was reunited with his family.

Venkata Rao, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was missing from home for three months and his safe return brought immense relief and joy to his family, the BSF said, reaffirming its commitment to both border security and social responsibility.

“On 11 April 2025, #BSF Akhnoor reunited Venkata Rao, aged 50 years, native of VPO - Nelaturu, Post - Nehaturu, District - East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh missing from home for last 03 months; He was questioned during a routine check near border area of Akhnoor, District Jammu on 31 March 2025,” the BSF, Jammu, said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“He was unable to provide complete details, BSF officers put in extra efforts to trace his family in Andhra Pradesh. His safe return brought immense relief and joy to his family. BSF officers reaffirmed BSF's commitment to both border security and social responsibility,” the post added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper