Andhra Pradesh becomes first state to check IT information to list welfare scheme beneficiaries

Andhra Pradesh has become the first state to get a formal mechanism to check income-tax information for identifying beneficiaries of its welfare schemes, a move that assumes added political significance as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led state government is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with the BJP itself a partner in the Andhra government.

The Centre on Wednesday notified the Secretary of Andhra Pradesh's Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department as the state authority for receiving income-tax payer information for identifying eligible beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. The move has been made under Section 258(1)(b) of the Income-tax Act, 2025.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the Andhra government as a TDP-Jana Sena-BJP government when N Chandrababu Naidu took office in June 2024. More recently, PM Modi said in August this year that the NDA governments at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh were working together for the state's progress.

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Why does Andhra need income-tax data?

The reason is relatively simple: several Andhra Pradesh welfare schemes have income-based eligibility conditions, including the exclusion of income-tax payers.

For example, the state's ‘Jnanabhumi’ eligibility criteria specify that a family must meet an income ceiling and that no member should be an income-tax payer.

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The same principle exists in other state schemes. The eligibility conditions for the Thalliki Vandanam education assistance scheme, for instance, exclude households where a member is an income-tax payer, subject to specified exemptions.

The problem for the state is therefore straightforward: how does it reliably establish whether a person applying for a welfare benefit is actually an income-tax payer?

The answer now being created is to allow Andhra Pradesh to check that information against the Income Tax Department's database.

And this is not an overnight request

There is a paper trail going back several years. At the 48th meeting of the GST Council held on December 17, 2022, the Andhra Pradesh representative supported the sharing of GST data between government departments and went a step further, asking for the sharing of databases from the Income Tax Department, Customs and NHAI toll systems as well.

The request at that time was made in the broader context of government data-sharing and was not specifically recorded as a demand for welfare-beneficiary identification. In fact, the GST Council chairman clarified that Income-Tax and Customs data were outside the Council's authority.

That makes Wednesday's notification significant: the Centre has now created a separate legal route for Andhra Pradesh to obtain the specific tax information it needs for welfare administration.

What will Andhra actually receive?

This is perhaps the most important detail in the order accompanying the notification.

Andhra Pradesh will provide PAN or Aadhaar numbers, along with the relevant assessment or tax year, to the Director General of Income-Tax (Systems), Delhi.

The tax authorities will then return a “Yes”, “No” or “Not Available” response against a mutually agreed income threshold. If an Aadhaar number is not linked to a PAN in the Income Tax database, the state will be told that the information cannot be made available because of the missing linkage.

So, contrary to what the phrase “sharing income-tax information” might suggest, the arrangement does not necessarily mean Andhra Pradesh will receive a taxpayer's entire income-tax return or detailed tax history.

It is essentially being designed as an eligibility verification system.

A welfare applicant's details can be checked against the Income Tax database, and the state can receive an answer indicating whether the person crosses the agreed income threshold.

Why this matters politically

The timing makes the move particularly interesting.

Andhra Pradesh is governed by a coalition of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP, while the TDP is also one of the BJP-led NDA's important allies at the Centre. The Union government has in recent years accommodated several Andhra-specific demands, while the Naidu government has maintained a strong emphasis on technology-led governance and data-driven administration.

There is no evidence in the notification that the approval was granted because of the political alliance, and it would be wrong to suggest a quid pro quo.

But politically, the fact that a major NDA-ruled state has now secured a formal mechanism to access central tax information is relevant because it could become a model for other states seeking similar verification mechanisms.

The bigger story

The development is ultimately less about Income Tax and more about how government databases are beginning to talk to each other.

A person's information submitted for taxation can now, under a legally authorised mechanism, be used to help a state government determine whether that person falls within the income criteria for a welfare scheme.

The Centre's order also requires the Income Tax Department and Andhra Pradesh to enter into an MoU covering the mode of data transfer, confidentiality, safe preservation, deletion after use and timelines for furnishing the information.

That leaves the most important question: will Andhra Pradesh be the first of many states to seek direct access to central tax databases for welfare targeting? And if it is, the Andhra experiment could mark the beginning of a much wider shift from government departments merely collecting data for their own purposes to using one department's database to decide eligibility in another.