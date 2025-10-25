DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Andhra Pradesh bus fire: Victims’ DNA profiling to be completed by Monday  

Andhra Pradesh bus fire: Victims’ DNA profiling to be completed by Monday  

19 passengers and a motor bike rider charred to death after a private bus collided with a two-wheeler at Chinnatekuru village in Kurnool

article_Author
PTI
Kurnool, Updated At : 11:41 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel investigate the spot where a Bengaluru-bound private bus caught fire after colliding with a two-wheeler, with the blaze being triggered after the motor bike with its fuel cap open was dragged underneath the bus, in Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. PTI Photo
Advertisement

The DNA profiling of victims of Andhra Pradesh bus fire accident will take 48 hours and is expected to be completed by October 27, said an official on Saturday.

Advertisement

As many as 19 passengers travelling in the private bus and a motor bike rider were charred to death in the wee hours of Friday after it collided with a two-wheeler at Chinnatekuru village of Kurnool district. There were 44 passengers in the bus and several managed to escape the fire.

Advertisement

Kurnool district collector A Siri said samples from 19 bodies were collected and sent to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Vijayawada.

Advertisement

“I am informed that it (DNA profiling) will take 48 hours. We are also arranging ambulances and vehicles that day so that as and when the results come we will transport those bodies to their respective places,” Siri said.

Out of the 19 bodies, one could not be identified as no one claimed it, she said, while the DNA profiling will exactly match the bodies to its family members.

Advertisement

Relatives of 16 bodies have given their samples for the DNA profiling while two more are reaching Vijayawada today for this purpose, she said.

According to Siri, bodies were completely charred beyond recognition and without doing DNA profiling their identity cannot be established correctly.

The flesh is completely charred and has become black and only the trunk part is left in most of the cases, she observed.

Currently, all the bodies are being preserved in Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) and they will be handed over to their relatives once the DNA samples arrive, she said. A consignment of cell phones stocked in the luggage rack of the bus had aggravated the fire accident.

I have seen a few boxes of unburnt cell phones, said the collector.

“The bus batteries, presence of flammable furnishings in the bus and the cargo consisting of cell phones aggravated the fire leading to the tragic event,” Kurnool SP Vikrant Patel said in an earlier statement.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts