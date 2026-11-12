Andhra Pradesh set to bring new law to safeguard investors from regime changes

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced that the state government would bring an Investment Protection Act to safeguard investors from regime changes and political vendetta.

He also urged the central government to bring in similar legislation at the national level to provide greater security and confidence to investors across the country.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 31st Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit, the chief minister said his government is actively considering the proposed legislation, and has requested Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to facilitate policy clearance and implementation at the national level.

“We are confident that a central act offering protection to investors will encourage a stronger flow of investments into India and attract global investors,” he opined, adding that concerns over regime changes and what he described as “vindictive politics” were creating apprehensions among investors.

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After pioneering the implementation of escrow accounts, Andhra Pradesh will become the first state in the country to implement such a law for the investors.

Andhra IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the state government’s commitment to ensuring the timely delivery of incentives to industries through an escrow account, without government interference.

“Lot of the investors have asked (about the investment protection law) this to me. We are actively considering it. We will enact it,” he said.

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“We had also made a promise to the nation and the world that we will create an escrow account to ensure that the incentives are delivered to the industry without any interference of government. I am really excited and proud to say that we are the first state in India to actually deliver on that promise, so investors have nothing to worry,” he said.

The minister noted that the southern state has attracted investments of nearly Rs 22.6 lakh crore, adding, “Close to 73 per cent of these projects have now been sanctioned, approved with a government order.”

Referring to the state’s growing horticultural output, Lokesh said, “…we no longer are the rice ball of India but we are actually the fruit ball of India…”

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The IT minister urged global industrialists not merely to visit Andhra Pradesh, but to invest, innovate and grow there. He urged them to make Andhra Pradesh their corporate home, assuring them of the government’s complete cooperation and support.

“We have a coastline of more than 1,000 kilometres. Visakhapatnam, our major port, along with our other ports, currently handles approximately 100 million tonnes of cargo annually. Four new greenfield ports are under construction at Ramayapatnam, Mulapeta, Machilipatnam and Kakinada. With these additions, our cargo-handling capacity is set to double,” he added.