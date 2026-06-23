Andhra Pradesh: Two workers killed in fire at plastic recycling unit in Anakapalli

At least two workers were killed in a fire accident at a plastic waste recycling unit at Dakshin Energy company here in Anakapalli district's Pharma City on Tuesday, a police official said.

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed sorrow over the death of two workers.

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"Two workers lost their lives after a fire broke out at Dakshin Energy, a plastic waste recycling facility in Pharma City, Anakapalli district, on Tuesday," Parawada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B Mohan Rao told PTI.

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Dakshin Energy, a small-scale industry, extracts pyrolysis oil from plastic waste that is used as a raw material in biodiesel production, he said.

According to police, the deceased were identified as operator V Venkatesh and mechanical fitter Srinadh, who were on night duty when the accident took place.

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The unit employs around seven workers and operates a reactor where plastic waste is processed to extract pyrolysis oil, he said.

"Flames apparently emerged during the process, possibly due to gas, and engulfed the two workers. Both of them died in the fire," said Rao.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined and the Factory Inspector has launched an inquiry into the incident, the DSP said.

Naidu has ordered an investigation and sought a report on the incident, while further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe, he added.

Meanwhile, police are in the process of registering a case.

Immediately after the fire accident, officials informed Naidu that two fire tenders from the pharma city and another from Parawada doused the flames, said an official press release.

"Naidu expressed sadness over the fire accident at Dakshin Energy in Anakapalli district's Parawada Pharma City. The CM felt sad over the death of two workers in this incident," said an official press release.

Naidu enquired with officials about the circumstances of the fire accident and directed them to provide better treatment to the injured workers.

Further, he instructed officials to stand by the victims' families.

There was no immediate reaction from the company.