Andhra train accident death toll rises to 14; 50 hurt

PTI

New delhi: The death toll rose to 14 and the number of injured stood at 50 in the collision involving two passenger trains in Andhra Pradesh on the Howrah-Chennai line, officials said on Monday. TNS

Maharashtra Speaker told to decide pleas by Dec 31

New Delhi: The SC on Monday directed Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide the cross-pleas filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs by Dec 31. PTI

Brij Bhushan questions jurisdiction of Delhi court

New Delhi: WFI ex-chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday questioned the jurisdiction of the Delhi court trying a sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers. PTI

Man behind Kerala blasts held, cops invoke UAPA

Kochi: The police on Monday formally arrested the man who claimed responsibility for the blasts at a Christian gathering in Kerala on Sunday killing three. The police have invoked UAPA against him.

#Andhra Pradesh #Maharashtra