Andhra train accident death toll rises to 14; 50 hurt

New delhi: The death toll rose to 14 and the number of injured stood at 50 in the collision involving two passenger trains in Andhra Pradesh on the Howrah-Chennai line, officials said on Monday. TNS
Maharashtra Speaker told to decide pleas by Dec 31
New Delhi: The SC on Monday directed Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide the cross-pleas filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs by Dec 31. PTI
Brij Bhushan questions jurisdiction of Delhi court
New Delhi: WFI ex-chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday questioned the jurisdiction of the Delhi court trying a sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers. PTI
Man behind Kerala blasts held, cops invoke UAPA
Kochi: The police on Monday formally arrested the man who claimed responsibility for the blasts at a Christian gathering in Kerala on Sunday killing three. The police have invoked UAPA against him.
ED summons Delhi CM Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on Nov 2
SC junks ex-Dy CM Sisodia’s bail pleas | Says transfer of Rs...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG
Terrorists gun down UP labourer on way to buy veggies in Pulwama
Infiltration attempt foiled in Kupwara district, terrorist k...
Clashes erupt with Hamas as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza Strip
Sonia: Congress opposed to India’s abstention on UN resoluti...